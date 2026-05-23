Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,578 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 5.0% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $86,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.4%

NYSE:LLY opened at $1,066.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock's fifty day moving average is $942.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,003.77. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $623.78 and a 52 week high of $1,133.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.82 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. Freedom Capital upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,220.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its Buy rating on LLY and raised its price target to $1,283 , signaling confidence in further upside. MarketScreener Latest Ratings

Goldman Sachs reaffirmed its rating on LLY and raised its price target to , signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,330 , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. MarketScreener

Jefferies lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to , also implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs.

New clinical updates across Lilly’s pipeline, including positive obesity conference data, Alzheimer’s study progress, and a new heart-failure trial, help reinforce the market’s view that Lilly has multiple growth drivers beyond its current diabetes and obesity drugs. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced an acquisition of Engage Biologics, extending its gene-therapy ambitions; this supports long-term diversification, but the near-term stock impact is less direct. Eli Lilly’s Engage Biologics Deal Extends Genetic Bets Beyond Obesity Boom

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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