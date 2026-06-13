Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Sold by Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,200 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 4.2% of Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $45,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,285.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,205.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,227.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,137.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company's fifty day moving average price is $998.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,016.72.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here