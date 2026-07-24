Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Boosted by Liberty One Investment Management LLC

Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 21.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,643 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,666 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 3.0% of Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Liberty One Investment Management LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $29,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,789,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the company's stock worth $33,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. May Hill Capital LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. May Hill Capital LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations now owns 10,834 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,235.00 to $1,273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,300.00 to $1,385.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,281.00 to $1,370.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,283.64.

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Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.9%

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,185.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45. The firm's fifty day moving average is $1,132.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,039.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 105.77%. The business had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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