Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Lowered by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,814,693 shares of the company's stock after selling 39,894 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 1.0% of California Public Employees Retirement System's portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $1,669,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the first quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $1,178.01 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $1,249.45. The company has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,036.80.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 34.55 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,119.00 to $1,232.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,283.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here