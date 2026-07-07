Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Stock Holdings Lowered by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,917 shares of the company's stock after selling 2,740 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Maseco LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 34 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,330.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,243.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Key Stories Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Benzinga

JPMorgan lifted its price target on Eli Lilly to $1,400 and kept an Overweight rating, signaling confidence in further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm.

Recent commentary continues to highlight Lilly’s leadership in GLP-1 obesity and diabetes drugs, which remain the main driver of revenue and investor enthusiasm. Positive Sentiment: Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Article

Media coverage notes Lilly’s strong long-term growth case, with some analysts and market commentary pointing to sustained demand from its key drugs and pipeline expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Yahoo Finance

Lilly also announced a new R&D collaboration with Abbisko and transferred China commercial rights for Verzenios to Innovent, reflecting ongoing portfolio and regional strategy adjustments. Negative Sentiment: Some recent coverage pointed to regulatory and drug-pricing policy concerns as a headwind, and the stock also slipped in the prior session, suggesting investors are still balancing optimism with policy risk. Yahoo Finance

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.3%

NYSE LLY opened at $1,227.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $623.78 and a 1-year high of $1,238.00. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $1,065.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,027.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.51.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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