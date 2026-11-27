Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,690 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,224 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $255,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Torren Management LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Torren Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5,100.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 52 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 500.0% in the second quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Anat Hakim sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.52, for a total value of $7,012,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $5,802,225.24. This trade represents a 54.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Recent Eli Lilly and Company Headlines

These are some of the LLY headlines that stood out recently:

Neutral Sentiment: ETFs were reported as net sellers of about $189.9 million in Lilly shares. This may create some short-term selling pressure, although fund flows alone do not establish a change in the company’s outlook. ETFs Are Net Sellers of Lilly

ETFs were reported as net sellers of about $189.9 million in Lilly shares. This may create some short-term selling pressure, although fund flows alone do not establish a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: The FDA is requiring GLP-1 labels to warn of a rare but serious vision condition. The added disclosure could raise concerns among patients and prescribers, though the articles do not establish an impact on sales. Eli Lilly Adds FDA Vision Warning to GLP-1 Drug Labels

The FDA is requiring GLP-1 labels to warn of a rare but serious vision condition. The added disclosure could raise concerns among patients and prescribers, though the articles do not establish an impact on sales. Negative Sentiment: With the stock up sharply since April, investors are weighing whether to take profits. The article also flags Lilly selling more doses at lower prices and a rival preparing deeper price cuts, which could pressure growth or margins. Eli Lilly Stock Is Up 64% Since April. Is It Time to Take Profits?

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY opened at $1,393.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business's 50-day moving average is $1,283.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,124.18. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $850.51 and a 1 year high of $1,475.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.71 by $1.77. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 86.76%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LLY. UBS Group raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,425.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,413.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,610.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,422.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines. Founded in 1876 by Colonel Eli Lilly, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and serves patients in the United States and markets around the world. Lilly's medicines address conditions including diabetes and obesity, cancer, immune disorders and diseases of the brain. Its products include Mounjaro and Zepbound, which contain tirzepatide and are approved for different uses, as well as medicines such as Trulicity for diabetes and Verzenio for certain breast cancers.

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