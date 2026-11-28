Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,314 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,226 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $105,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Raffa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $485,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 8.9% in the third quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the company's stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Mathes Company Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.7% in the third quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company's stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts: Sign Up

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,392.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.40. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $1,288.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $850.51 and a 52-week high of $1,475.25.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $7.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.71 by $1.77. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 86.76% and a net margin of 31.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 22.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,413.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,440.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,500.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,422.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LLY

Latest Eli Lilly and Company News

These are some of the LLY news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: One analysis argues Lilly’s roughly $92 billion revenue outlook could leave room for further growth, noting that analysts have been raising 2027 earnings estimates. Continued growth in its GLP-1 medicines is a key part of the bullish case. The article also notes that analyst price targets have moved little, so further upside may depend on Lilly delivering stronger results than the market already expects. Article: Eli Lilly’s $92 Billion Revenue Outlook Could Be Just the Beginning

One analysis argues Lilly’s roughly $92 billion revenue outlook could leave room for further growth, noting that analysts have been raising 2027 earnings estimates. Continued growth in its GLP-1 medicines is a key part of the bullish case. The article also notes that analyst price targets have moved little, so further upside may depend on Lilly delivering stronger results than the market already expects. Neutral Sentiment: Reports that ETFs sold about $189.9 million of LLY on Nov. 24 may indicate short-term fund-flow pressure, but do not by themselves change the company’s earnings outlook. Article: ETFs Are Net Sellers of Lilly on Nov. 24

Reports that ETFs sold about $189.9 million of LLY on Nov. 24 may indicate short-term fund-flow pressure, but do not by themselves change the company’s earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Novo Nordisk plans to launch its Wegovy obesity pill in Sweden on Dec. 24, presenting a potential competitive challenge in the weight-loss market. The article does not establish how much the launch may affect Lilly’s sales. Article: Novo Nordisk Pushes Ahead of Eli Lilly in Obesity Pill Rollout

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Anat Hakim sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,402.52, for a total value of $7,012,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,802,225.24. This trade represents a 54.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company is a global pharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, manufactures and markets medicines. Founded in 1876 by Colonel Eli Lilly, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, and serves patients in the United States and markets around the world. Lilly's medicines address conditions including diabetes and obesity, cancer, immune disorders and diseases of the brain. Its products include Mounjaro and Zepbound, which contain tirzepatide and are approved for different uses, as well as medicines such as Trulicity for diabetes and Verzenio for certain breast cancers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Eli Lilly and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Eli Lilly and Company wasn't on the list.

While Eli Lilly and Company currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates. Get This Free Report