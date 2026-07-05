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Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Buys 19,030 Shares of The Clorox Company $CLX

Written by MarketBeat
July 5, 2026
Clorox logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC boosted its Clorox stake by 157.5% in the first quarter, buying 19,030 shares to bring its total holdings to 31,115 shares worth about $3.22 million.
  • Several analysts turned more cautious on Clorox, with multiple firms cutting price targets and the stock now carrying a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target of $103.40.
  • Clorox reported quarterly EPS of $1.64, topping estimates, while revenue was flat year over year at $1.67 billion; the company also guided FY2026 EPS to $5.45–$5.65.
  • Interested in Clorox? Here are five stocks we like better.

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report) by 157.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,115 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,030 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 1.8% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC's holdings in Clorox were worth $3,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caitlin John LLC raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 1,807.1% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 267 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1,436.8% in the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 83.8% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Clorox

In related news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.82 per share, for a total transaction of $429,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,544,760. The trade was a 38.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Clorox from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Clorox from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price target on Clorox from $128.00 to $97.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $103.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CLX

Clorox Price Performance

NYSE CLX opened at $97.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.23. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $132.03. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.54.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 443.64%. Clorox's revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Clorox has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.450-5.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clorox

(Free Report)

The Clorox Company is a leading manufacturer and marketer of consumer and professional products designed to help people care for their homes and live healthy, sustainable lives. Its portfolio spans cleaning and household products, food and beverages, water filtration systems and cat litter, serving both retail and institutional customers. The company's flagship bleach and disinfecting products are well known in the United States and many international markets, where they help prevent the spread of germs in homes, hospitals, schools and businesses.

Clorox's diverse brand lineup includes liquid bleach and surface cleaners, eco-friendly cleaning tools, food preservation and preparation items, charcoal grills and briquettes, specialty foods and beverages, pet care products and personal care lines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Clorox (NYSE:CLX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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