Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,573 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after acquiring an additional 16,826 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 5.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Elite Wealth Management Inc.'s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $60,065,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $909,868,000. Attestor Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Attestor Capital Ltd now owns 128,560 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $32,031,000 after acquiring an additional 80,260 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,376,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 73,085 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $15,221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.34, for a total transaction of $5,126,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,265,766 shares in the company, valued at $580,806,456.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 9,258 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.23, for a total transaction of $2,335,145.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 41,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,389,353.70. This represents a 18.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 72,372 shares of company stock worth $18,529,921 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $298.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $320.73.

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Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $244.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company's 50 day moving average is $255.13 and its 200 day moving average is $245.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.00 and a 12-month high of $287.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.08). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $201.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $202.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.80 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com News Summary

Investors following AMZN have been watching these news items:

Positive Sentiment: Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office increased its Amazon stake by 43% in the latest quarter, a notable vote of confidence from a prominent investor. Article: Famous investors’ Amazon holdings

Stanley Druckenmiller’s family office increased its Amazon stake by 43% in the latest quarter, a notable vote of confidence from a prominent investor. Neutral Sentiment: Mobile shopping is an increasingly important part of Thanksgiving commerce, which could benefit Amazon’s convenient purchasing experience; the article does not quantify the impact on Amazon sales. Article: Thanksgiving mobile shopping

Mobile shopping is an increasingly important part of Thanksgiving commerce, which could benefit Amazon’s convenient purchasing experience; the article does not quantify the impact on Amazon sales. Negative Sentiment: AI-powered product discovery may steer some shoppers away: Reddit reportedly appears frequently in Google AI shopping responses, while Gemini mentions Amazon but does not link shoppers to its site. This could limit traffic Amazon receives from emerging search channels. Article: Reddit and holiday gift traffic Article: Gemini and Amazon referrals

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc. is a global technology and retail company that operates online stores and physical retail businesses. Its platforms sell a broad range of products, including electronics, household goods, apparel, groceries and digital content, while also enabling third-party merchants to reach customers. The company's other major businesses include Amazon Web Services, which provides cloud computing and related technology services; digital advertising; and subscription offerings such as Amazon Prime.

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