Ellerson Group Inc. ADV Sells 6,354 Shares of RTX Corporation $RTX

Ellerson Group Inc. ADV cut its stake in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 19.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,032 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,354 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 3.4% of Ellerson Group Inc. ADV's holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Ellerson Group Inc. ADV's holdings in RTX were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $193.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $261.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.30. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $143.56 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. RTX's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

More RTX News

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $209.00 to $199.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Melius Research upgraded shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of RTX from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on RTX

RTX Profile

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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