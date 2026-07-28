Elmind Capital LP Has $3.96 Million Position in Urogen Pharma $URGN

Elmind Capital LP raised its position in Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Free Report) by 120.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,000 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the quarter. Urogen Pharma accounts for about 1.1% of Elmind Capital LP's holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Elmind Capital LP owned about 0.45% of Urogen Pharma worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,320 shares of the company's stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 8.2% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the company's stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 491.2% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urogen Pharma

In related news, insider Mark Schoenberg sold 10,000 shares of Urogen Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 119,763 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,790,520. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,222 shares of company stock valued at $892,661 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Urogen Pharma Price Performance

URGN opened at $41.46 on Tuesday. Urogen Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.56. The company's 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average is $25.82.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.83 million. As a group, analysts expect that Urogen Pharma will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Urogen Pharma from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Urogen Pharma to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.62.

View Our Latest Report on URGN

Urogen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel treatments for uro-oncology and uro-genital diseases. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Ra'anana, Israel, with offices in New York, UroGen applies its proprietary RTGel® reverse thermal gel delivery platform to create sustained-release formulations designed for in-office use by urologists.

The company's lead product, Jelmyto® (mitomycin gel), received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval in 2020 for the treatment of adults with low-grade upper tract urothelial cancer.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Urogen Pharma, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Urogen Pharma wasn't on the list.

While Urogen Pharma currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here