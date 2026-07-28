Elmind Capital LP Has $9.52 Million Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $BCRX

Elmind Capital LP cut its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after selling 1,150,000 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.7% of Elmind Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Elmind Capital LP owned approximately 0.39% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $9,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,273,375 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $173,732,000 after buying an additional 482,494 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,452,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 159.4% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. now owns 12,169,000 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $92,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,073,211 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $86,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,773 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7,807.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,404,386 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $57,791,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310,745 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.6%

BCRX stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company's 50-day moving average price is $9.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($3.04). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 76.36% and a negative net margin of 51.71%.The firm had revenue of $156.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business's revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on BCRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, that focuses on the discovery and development of novel, oral small‐molecule medicines for rare and serious diseases. Since its founding in 1986, the company has leveraged structure‐based drug design to advance a pipeline of targeted therapeutics designed to address underlying disease mechanisms rather than just treat symptoms.

The company's first commercial product, Orladeyo (berotralstat), is an oral kallikrein inhibitor approved for the prophylactic treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) in both the United States and Europe.

See Also

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