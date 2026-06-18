Elmind Capital LP Makes New Investment in Vaxcyte, Inc. $PCVX

Elmind Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 291,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,450,000. Vaxcyte makes up about 4.0% of Elmind Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Elmind Capital LP owned 0.22% of Vaxcyte at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company's stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company's stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vaxcyte by 156.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Vaxcyte by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Vaxcyte Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCVX opened at $50.67 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.24. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.08 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.56). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 2,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.52, for a total transaction of $111,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 158,494 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,848,622.88. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Elvia Cowan sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 28,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,500. This represents a 9.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $419,288. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vaxcyte from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vaxcyte has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCVX

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc NASDAQ: PCVX is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing a new generation of preventive vaccines aimed at combating serious bacterial diseases. Headquartered in San Carlos, California, Vaxcyte leverages proprietary conjugation technologies to design and manufacture multivalent vaccines targeting pathogens for which there remain significant unmet medical needs. The company's platform is intended to streamline the production of conjugate vaccines by improving antigen presentation and broadening strain coverage compared with conventional approaches.

Vaxcyte's lead candidate, VAX-24, is a 24-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine designed to protect against 24 serotypes of Streptococcus pneumoniae.

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