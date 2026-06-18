Elmind Capital LP Takes $8.73 Million Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. $NRIX

Elmind Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 460,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,726,000. Nurix Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.6% of Elmind Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Elmind Capital LP owned 0.45% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 339.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,413 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRIX shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Nurix Therapeutics from an "overweight" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $32.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $17.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.86. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.21% and a negative net margin of 411.37%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,214 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $53,513.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 120,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,004,643.35. The trade was a 2.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 14,055 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $233,313.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 37,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $624,027.20. This represents a 27.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,657 shares of company stock valued at $326,586. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of small-molecule therapies that harness the ubiquitin-proteasome system to selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. By modulating E3 ubiquitin ligases and related molecular machinery, Nurix aims to expand treatment options for patient populations with unmet medical needs in oncology and immunology.

The company's pipeline includes multiple programs in various stages of development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX - Free Report).

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