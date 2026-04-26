Embecta Corp. $EMBC Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC - Free Report) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,300 shares of the company's stock after selling 216,463 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue's holdings in Embecta were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMBC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Embecta by 439.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 709,849 shares of the company's stock worth $6,878,000 after purchasing an additional 578,174 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Embecta by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,884,875 shares of the company's stock worth $26,596,000 after purchasing an additional 542,162 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Embecta during the 4th quarter worth $5,178,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Embecta by 365.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 372,451 shares of the company's stock worth $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 292,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,547,000. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Embecta Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $9.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.01 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. Embecta Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $15.55. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.92%.The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $258.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Embecta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.00 EPS. Analysts expect that Embecta Corp. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Embecta Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.5%. Embecta's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Embecta in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Embecta in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Embecta from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Embecta from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Embecta

Embecta Profile

Embecta Corp NASDAQ: EMBC is a pure-play diabetes care company that was spun off from Becton, Dickinson and Company on July 1, 2021. Headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, Embecta focuses exclusively on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of products that enable insulin delivery and blood glucose monitoring for people with diabetes.

The company’s product portfolio includes insulin infusion sets, durable and patch pumps, pen needles, infusion tubing, blood glucose test strips, lancets and lancing devices.

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