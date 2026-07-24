EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME is Systematic Financial Management LP's 4th Largest Position

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,503 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 13,306 shares during the period. EMCOR Group accounts for about 1.9% of Systematic Financial Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned approximately 0.26% of EMCOR Group worth $84,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,893,792 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,158,603,000 after purchasing an additional 40,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,425,523 shares of the construction company's stock worth $869,343,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock worth $781,239,000 after buying an additional 327,606 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 799,271 shares of the construction company's stock worth $488,986,000 after buying an additional 75,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock worth $409,661,000 after buying an additional 669,105 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, July 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.8%

EME opened at $769.01 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $564.92 and a twelve month high of $951.96. The company's 50-day moving average price is $815.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $784.65. The stock has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. EMCOR Group's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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