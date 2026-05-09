EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 94,619 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 4,424 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.21% of EMCOR Group worth $60,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $920.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $781.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $712.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89 and a beta of 1.17. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $436.61 and a 12-month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 28.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. The trade was a 4.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. The trade was a 26.08% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 43,077 shares of company stock worth $32,564,911 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EME. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $799.29.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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