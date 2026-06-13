EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 327,606 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.85% of EMCOR Group worth $781,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the third quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE:EME opened at $822.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $470.02 and a fifty-two week high of $951.96. The firm's 50 day moving average is $845.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $747.35.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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