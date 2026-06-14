EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,653 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. EMCOR Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.'s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.63% of EMCOR Group worth $171,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $3,463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 798,975 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 132,234.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669,611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $409,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $389,702,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 425.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 560,477 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $342,894,000 after purchasing an additional 453,876 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,276,966 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $781,239,000 after purchasing an additional 327,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $822.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $845.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $470.02 and a 1-year high of $951.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. This trade represents a 16.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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