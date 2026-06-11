EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 54,785 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 14,421 shares during the quarter. EMCOR Group comprises 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC's holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.12% of EMCOR Group worth $33,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EME. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD grew its position in EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 55 shares of the construction company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Stock Down 6.1%

Shares of EME stock opened at $776.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $842.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $745.19. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $464.21 and a 52-week high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is 5.37%.

Insider Activity

In other EMCOR Group news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total transaction of $1,851,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 10,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on EME. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research lowered EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EME

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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