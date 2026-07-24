EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,214 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 12,276 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.41% of EMCOR Group worth $136,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the construction company's stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the construction company's stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the second quarter worth about $459,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 406.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,565 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total value of $685,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock worth $8,957,466 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of EME opened at $769.01 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $564.92 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $815.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $784.65. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.13.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on EME. Zacks Research raised EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $1,123.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

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EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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