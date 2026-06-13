EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME Stock Holdings Trimmed by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,525 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,341 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of EMCOR Group worth $14,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut EMCOR Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $836.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EME

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Jason R. Nalbandian sold 800 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $856.43, for a total transaction of $685,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,157 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,550,199.51. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock worth $8,155,191. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $822.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $845.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $747.35. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $470.02 and a 12 month high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.EMCOR Group's revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. Analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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