Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 166,532 Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 166,532 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $33,729,000. Plexus makes up about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Plexus at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Plexus alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,950 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Plexus in the first quarter valued at about $2,410,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Plexus by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 240,460 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,792,000 after purchasing an additional 52,967 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $2,182,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,638 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.45, for a total transaction of $805,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,103,683.60. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total transaction of $813,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 21,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,318 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Stock Down 3.1%

Plexus stock opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 4.35%.The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Plexus from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Plexus

Plexus Profile

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Plexus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Plexus wasn't on the list.

While Plexus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here