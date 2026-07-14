Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stock Position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. $BOOT

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT - Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 208,425 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,737 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.69% of Boot Barn worth $30,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Boot Barn during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Danske Bank A S increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 300 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Boot Barn by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boot Barn in the third quarter worth about $60,000.

Boot Barn Stock Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $164.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.18 and a 52-week high of $210.25. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $162.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.32.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.02. Boot Barn had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $538.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Boot Barn has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 1.620-1.710 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 8.210-8.640 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $230.00 to $226.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $244.00 to $225.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $225.00 price objective on Boot Barn in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $226.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Boot Barn

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn, Inc is a leading specialty retailer focused on western and work-related footwear, apparel and accessories. The company operates full-price and outlet retail stores under the Boot Barn and BootBarn.com brands, offering a wide assortment of cowboy boots, work boots, casual and fashion footwear, western and work apparel, hats, belts and related accessories. In addition to its brick-and-mortar network, Boot Barn maintains an e-commerce platform to serve customers seeking ranch-and-rodeo style clothing and rugged workwear from coast to coast.

Founded in 1978 in Southern California, Boot Barn began as a single store catering to ranchers, farmworkers and western enthusiasts.

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