Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 25,256 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,141 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 25,256 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.45% of CommVault Systems worth $15,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get CommVault Systems alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVLT. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in CommVault Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 13.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised CommVault Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CommVault Systems

Key Headlines Impacting CommVault Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In other CommVault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $837,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 306,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,425,673.51. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Gary Merrill sold 4,554 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.70, for a total value of $485,911.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 72,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,765,092.50. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,279 shares of company stock worth $5,786,557. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company's stock.

CommVault Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CVLT opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.49 and a beta of 0.79. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.75 and a 12-month high of $200.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. CommVault Systems had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 51.64%. The company had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $306.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

CommVault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CommVault Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CommVault Systems wasn't on the list.

While CommVault Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here