Emerald Advisers LLC Buys 64,492 Shares of CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 523,017 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 64,492 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.46% of CECO Environmental worth $31,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of CECO stock opened at $81.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.84 and a 1 year high of $101.24.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $205.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.88 million. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CECO. Weiss Ratings downgraded CECO Environmental from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $106.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.85 per share, with a total value of $1,537,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 105,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,107,675. This trade represents a 23.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $3,284,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 166,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,037,260. The trade was a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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