Emerald Advisers LLC Buys New Shares in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. $ACLS

Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 96,238 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $8,958,000. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.31% of Axcelis Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 117,566 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,838,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,717 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,393 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,560,000 after acquiring an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 1.1% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 78,756 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACLS. Bank of America upped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Axcelis Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $130.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ACLS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,586 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $249,699.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,119,713.28. This trade represents a 18.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gerald M. Blumenstock sold 1,161 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.70, for a total value of $177,284.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 20,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,281.10. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,795 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,383. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.88. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $160.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.83. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $193.78.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $195.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Axcelis Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.900- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc is a leading developer and manufacturer of ion implantation and cleaning equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips. The company specializes in high-current, medium-current and high-energy ion implantation systems, which are critical for introducing precisely controlled dopants into silicon wafers. Axcelis also offers plasma-based cleaning and dry strip tools that support advanced process nodes in logic, memory and power device manufacturing.

The company's product portfolio encompasses single-wafer and multi-wafer cluster tools designed to deliver high throughput, accuracy and uniformity for semiconductor process steps.

Further Reading

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