Emerald Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,836 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 2,189 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.26% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $32,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 2.4% in the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 870 shares of the construction company's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 686 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 397 shares of the construction company's stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $660.04 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $814.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.00 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 35.64%. The firm had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRL has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $720.67.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,985,656. The trade was a 8.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This trade represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

See Also

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