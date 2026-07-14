Emerald Advisers LLC Has $42.22 Million Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Emerald Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,232 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,147 shares during the quarter. Axos Financial accounts for approximately 1.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.88% of Axos Financial worth $42,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,696,323 shares of the company's stock worth $232,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Axos Financial by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775,539 shares of the company's stock valued at $154,687,000 after purchasing an additional 62,269 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 740,652 shares of the company's stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 58,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Axos Financial by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 721,572 shares of the company's stock valued at $62,171,000 after purchasing an additional 52,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Axos Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,760 shares of the company's stock worth $58,388,000 after purchasing an additional 10,097 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AX shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Axos Financial from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial upgraded Axos Financial from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Axos Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.33.

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Axos Financial Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE AX opened at $97.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Axos Financial, Inc has a 1 year low of $74.89 and a 1 year high of $101.92. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.23). Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 22.53%.The business had revenue of $392.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roque A. Santi sold 500 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.77, for a total transaction of $43,885.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,089.42. The trade was a 6.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael James Watson sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $138,471.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 4,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $384,671.84. The trade was a 26.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc NYSE: AX is a diversified online banking and financial services holding company headquartered in San Diego, California. The firm traces its origins to 1999 with the launch of Bank of Internet USA and rebranded as Axos Financial in December 2018 to reflect an expanded suite of digital offerings. Axos Financial operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Axos Bank, providing a technology-driven banking platform that serves both retail and commercial clients across the United States.

Through its digital banking platform, Axos Financial delivers a range of deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX - Free Report).

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