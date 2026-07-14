Emerald Advisers LLC Has $48.79 Million Stake in AAR Corp. $AIR

Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR - Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,693 shares of the aerospace company's stock after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the quarter. AAR makes up about 1.5% of Emerald Advisers LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 1.12% of AAR worth $48,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AAR by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,230 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $336,229,000 after purchasing an additional 281,871 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AAR by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,320,927 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $192,150,000 after buying an additional 339,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AAR by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,745,352 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $144,498,000 after buying an additional 258,577 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in AAR by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,154,167 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $107,752,000 after buying an additional 311,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in AAR by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,792 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $92,956,000 after buying an additional 80,265 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAR Stock Down 3.5%

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $130.96 on Tuesday. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $71.43 and a 1 year high of $146.75. The firm's 50-day moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average is $113.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of AAR from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AAR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 14th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AAR from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut shares of AAR from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AAR from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AAR has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $131.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIR

AAR Company Profile

AAR Corp. NYSE: AIR is a global provider of aviation products and services to commercial, government and defense customers. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) solutions, component repair and overhaul, and engineering services designed to support a wide variety of fixed-wing and rotary aircraft. Leveraging FAA and EASA certifications, AAR delivers turnkey maintenance programs and ad hoc repair services that enhance aircraft availability and reliability.

In its Aviation Supply Chain Services segment, AAR sources, stores and distributes parts for both commercial airlines and military operators.

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