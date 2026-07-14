Emerald Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Impinj, Inc. $PI

Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI - Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,615 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.60% of Impinj worth $18,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Impinj by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Impinj by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,209 shares of the company's stock worth $25,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,388 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Impinj by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,708 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Impinj from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Impinj from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Research upgraded Impinj from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Impinj from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Impinj from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PI

Insider Transactions at Impinj

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Llc sold 48,504 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.78, for a total transaction of $7,313,433.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 973,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,809,510.26. This represents a 4.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,124 shares of company stock valued at $36,565,887. Insiders own 6.80% of the company's stock.

Impinj Stock Performance

NASDAQ PI opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $140.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.72 and a beta of 1.92. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $247.06.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $74.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.53 million. Impinj had a positive return on equity of 5.67% and a negative net margin of 7.66%.The company's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Impinj has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.820 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Impinj Profile

Impinj, Inc, headquartered in Seattle, Washington, develops Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions designed to connect everyday items to the internet. Founded in 2000, the company pioneered RAIN RFID technology with a focus on transforming supply chain and inventory processes across retail, healthcare, airport baggage handling and manufacturing. Impinj's platform comprises RAIN RFID tag chips, fixed and handheld RFID readers, gateways, antennas and connectivity modules that enable real-time visibility of tagged items.

Impinj's product portfolio is built around its core RAIN RFID ecosystem, offering tag chips for high-volume production (Monza series), reader chips for integration into third-party devices and complete reader and gateway systems (Speedway series and xArray).

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