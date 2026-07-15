Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Acquires New Shares in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. $XERS

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,204,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.12% of Xeris Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 9,276.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 7,501 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 7,421 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 179.3% in the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,789 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,063 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.75% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $10.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XERS

Xeris Biopharma Price Performance

Shares of XERS opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.87 and a 1 year high of $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.00, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average of $6.69.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $83.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $79.83 million. Xeris Biopharma had a return on equity of 735.00% and a net margin of 3.81%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Xeris Biopharma

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 16,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $101,002.02. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,176,506 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,129,626.36. This represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kevin Mcculloch sold 90,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $722,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,691,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,579,741.78. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,500 shares of company stock worth $1,846,457. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company's stock.

Xeris Biopharma Profile

Xeris Biopharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for endocrine and orphan diseases. The company's proprietary formulation platform is designed to enable liquid stability of drugs that traditionally require reconstitution before injection. By eliminating the need for on-site mixing and simplifying administration, Xeris aims to improve patient safety, adherence, and convenience in high-need therapeutic areas.

The company's flagship product, Gvoke, is a ready-to-use liquid glucagon autoinjector and prefilled syringe that has been approved by the U.S.

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