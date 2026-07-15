Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Lowers Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. $LITE

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE - Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,243 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 85,682 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust's holdings in Lumentum were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Sachetta LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 118.8% in the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 35 shares of the technology company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lumentum during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Abel Hall LLC grew its stake in Lumentum by 5.5% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 693 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jae Kim sold 1,422 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $953.95, for a total value of $1,356,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,844,065.35. The trade was a 4.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.08, for a total value of $1,416,113.28. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,558.72. This represents a 16.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,260 shares of company stock worth $38,859,220. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on LITE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $950.00 to $1,130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Lumentum from $455.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lumentum presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,012.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lumentum

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $814.80 on Wednesday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $1,085.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $876.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $705.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.89 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.10. Lumentum had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $808.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $810.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business's revenue was up 90.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.850-3.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

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