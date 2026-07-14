Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Makes New $20.71 Million Investment in Plexus Corp. $PLXS

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 102,278 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $20,715,000. Plexus makes up about 1.0% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust's holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.38% of Plexus as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 103.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 15,971 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Plexus during the first quarter valued at $218,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Plexus by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 79,584 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Plexus during the second quarter valued at $309,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PLXS. Zacks Research cut shares of Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Plexus in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Plexus from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Plexus from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Plexus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $246.67.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Plexus

In related news, EVP Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,270 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $865,732.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,306,423.50. This trade represents a 16.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor (Pang Hau) Tan sold 3,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.23, for a total value of $813,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,457 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,836,252.11. This represents a 22.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,981 shares of company stock valued at $5,855,318. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company's stock.

Plexus Trading Down 3.1%

PLXS stock opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $275.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.53. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $115.35 and a fifty-two week high of $307.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.18. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Plexus's revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Plexus has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. NASDAQ: PLXS is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and precision engineered electronics solutions. Headquartered in Neenah, Wisconsin, the company partners with original equipment manufacturers across industries such as medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, computing, and communications. Plexus offers a full suite of services that span new product introduction, product lifecycle management, supply chain management, printed circuit board assembly, system integration, and aftermarket support.

Founded in 1979, Plexus has grown from a regional electronics assembler into a multinational organization with manufacturing and engineering centers across North America, Europe, and Asia.

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