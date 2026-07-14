Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Purchases 21,453 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT - Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,233 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 21,453 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.28% of CommVault Systems worth $9,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 147,410 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $23,255,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,486 shares of the software maker's stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the software maker's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CommVault Systems by 43.8% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the software maker's stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CommVault Systems

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 8,450 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $837,648.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,927 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $30,425,673.51. This trade represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CAO Danielle Nicole Abrahamsen sold 254 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,156 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,400. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,279 shares of company stock valued at $5,786,557. 0.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CommVault Systems this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on CommVault Systems in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Zacks Research lowered CommVault Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a report on Monday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CommVault Systems from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $136.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CommVault Systems

CommVault Systems Price Performance

CVLT stock opened at $148.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 93.49 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.54. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $200.68.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $311.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.71 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 5.97%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CommVault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc is a global provider of data protection and information management software designed to help organizations manage, protect, and activate data across on-premises and cloud environments. Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey, Commvault offers a suite of integrated products and services that enable enterprises to back up, recover, archive, and analyze data. Its flagship solutions include Commvault Complete Data Protection, Commvault HyperScale, and the SaaS-based Metallic portfolio, which deliver scalable and automated data management capabilities across hybrid infrastructure environments.

Commvault's platform is built on a unified architecture that allows customers to streamline operations, reduce complexity, and ensure data resiliency.

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