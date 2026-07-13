Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Holdings Boosted by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,327 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 76,875 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 5.0% of Absher Wealth Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $42,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $138.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.32.

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About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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