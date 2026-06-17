Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Holdings Decreased by Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 316,427 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 43,843 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up approximately 1.8% of Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA's holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA owned 0.06% of Emerson Electric worth $41,996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rothschild Wealth LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,947 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,667 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6%

Emerson Electric stock opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company's 50-day moving average price is $140.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Emerson Electric's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Emerson Electric

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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