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Emerson Electric Co. $EMR is Guinness Asset Management LTD's 8th Largest Position

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Emerson Electric logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Guinness Asset Management cut its Emerson Electric stake by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, but EMR remains its 8th-largest holding and about 4.0% of the portfolio. The firm still owned 1.85 million shares worth roughly $249.3 million.
  • Emerson Electric reported Q3 earnings of $1.54 per share, edging above expectations, while revenue rose 2.9% year over year to $4.56 billion. The company also reaffirmed guidance, targeting FY2026 EPS of $6.45-$6.55.
  • The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.555 per share, or $2.22 annually, for a yield of about 1.6%. Analyst sentiment is mixed, with a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $163.24.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,849,248 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 58,577 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for about 4.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.33% of Emerson Electric worth $249,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter worth $29,000. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $136.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $136.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.36. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $114.91 and a 1 year high of $165.15. The company has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total value of $811,224.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on EMR shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $154.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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