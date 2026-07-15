Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Position Trimmed by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 98.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 75,983 shares during the quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $1,050,040,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $822,618,000 after purchasing an additional 938,051 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,191,118 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $954,405,000 after purchasing an additional 928,548 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,707,873 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $227,783,000 after purchasing an additional 843,526 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,860,894 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $375,547,000 after purchasing an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $136.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $122.64 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The business's fifty day moving average price is $140.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. The company has a market capitalization of $76.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Further Reading

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