Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Acquired by ABN Amro Investment Solutions

ABN Amro Investment Solutions lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,914 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 20,246 shares during the period. ABN Amro Investment Solutions' holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $163.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of EMR opened at $135.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $114.83 and a 1-year high of $165.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 5,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $811,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 281,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $40,047,851.76. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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