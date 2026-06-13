Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 1,306.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,866 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 69,544 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,546 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,260 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.77.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.7%

EMR stock opened at $143.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $165.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. Emerson Electric's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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