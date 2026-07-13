Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Decreased by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,181 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 24,396 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric comprises 1.5% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG's portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG owned about 0.12% of Emerson Electric worth $89,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. IFC & Insurance Marketing Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE EMR opened at $138.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.81. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $122.64 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 51.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.32.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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