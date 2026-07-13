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Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Raised by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

Written by MarketBeat
July 13, 2026
Emerson Electric logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. boosted its Emerson Electric stake by 73.3% in the first quarter, ending with 23,284 shares valued at about $3.05 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other institutional investors holding 74.30% of Emerson Electric shares. Several other firms also increased or initiated positions during the quarter.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed but generally constructive: Emerson Electric has a Moderate Buy average rating and an average price target of $163.32, while the stock recently traded at $138.90 after reporting earnings that slightly beat EPS estimates.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 73.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,284 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,852 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 128.1% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,467 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 44.1% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,652 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $6,644,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in Emerson Electric by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 7,024 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $176.00 to $169.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $138.90 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $165.15. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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