Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stake Trimmed by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lowered its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,904 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 9,568 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $6,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,040,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 185.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,192,982 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $418,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,425 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,262,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $821,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,198,148 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $822,618,000 after acquiring an additional 938,051 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,205,569 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $945,227,000 after acquiring an additional 859,171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $162.96.

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Emerson Electric Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Emerson Electric stock opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $122.64 and a 52-week high of $165.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.78.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The firm's revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is currently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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