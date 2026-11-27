Clean Energy Transition LLP decreased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 924,285 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 323,067 shares during the period. Emerson Electric accounts for 12.9% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned about 0.17% of Emerson Electric worth $143,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at $6,193,425,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,678,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,962,177,000 after purchasing an additional 403,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,629,146,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,327,433 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,601,785,000 after buying an additional 900,724 shares during the period. Finally, ABS Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $858,900,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Emerson Electric from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Emerson Electric from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.04.

View Our Latest Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock opened at $157.01 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $172.00. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.5950 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.5550. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Emerson Electric's payout ratio is presently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Emerson Electric

In other news, SVP Michael Train sold 17,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total transaction of $2,937,146.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 227,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,341,333.14. This represents a 7.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co. is a global technology and software company focused on automation. Founded in St. Louis in 1890, the company has evolved from an electric-motor manufacturer into a provider of technologies and services that help businesses monitor and control industrial operations. Emerson's offerings include control systems, measurement and analytical instruments, valves and other automation equipment, along with industrial software and related services. Its solutions support customers in sectors such as energy, chemicals, life sciences, power, food and beverage, and manufacturing.

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