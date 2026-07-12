Emerson Electric Co. $EMR Stock Position Decreased by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,323 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 73,460 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $29,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 106.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 877,275 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $114,941,000 after buying an additional 452,738 shares during the last quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the first quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 522,004 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $68,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,680 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $156.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DA Davidson started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $163.32.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,563,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,216. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $140.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 13.35%.The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.450-6.550 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.650-1.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.27%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson's offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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