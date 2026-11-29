Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR - Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,564 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 152,866 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC's holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $31,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,193,425,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,678,497 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,962,177,000 after purchasing an additional 403,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,629,146,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 9.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,327,433 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,601,785,000 after purchasing an additional 900,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter worth approximately $659,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $186.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $177.04.

View Our Latest Report on Emerson Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Emerson Electric news, SVP Michael Train sold 17,427 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.54, for a total value of $2,937,146.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 227,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $38,341,333.14. The trade was a 7.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company's stock.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE:EMR opened at $162.29 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $122.64 and a 52 week high of $172.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $89.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.23.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company's revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.5950 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric's previous quarterly dividend of $0.5550. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Emerson Electric's dividend payout ratio is 49.79%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co. is a global technology and software company focused on automation. Founded in St. Louis in 1890, the company has evolved from an electric-motor manufacturer into a provider of technologies and services that help businesses monitor and control industrial operations. Emerson's offerings include control systems, measurement and analytical instruments, valves and other automation equipment, along with industrial software and related services. Its solutions support customers in sectors such as energy, chemicals, life sciences, power, food and beverage, and manufacturing.

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