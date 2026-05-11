Emissary Wealth LLC Takes $8.98 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Emissary Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 48,144 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $8,979,000. NVIDIA comprises about 7.5% of Emissary Wealth LLC's holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 47.9% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total transaction of $7,459,058.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,145,772.43. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 3,004 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.90, for a total transaction of $555,439.60. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,788 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,734,301.20. The trade was a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 906,336 shares of company stock valued at $162,802,518. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA announced Suzanne Nora Johnson, former Goldman Sachs vice chairman, will join its board in July, a move that adds high-profile governance and financial expertise. NVIDIA Names Suzanne Nora Johnson to Board of Directors
- Positive Sentiment: The company expanded its AI infrastructure footprint with a strategic partnership and potential $2.1 billion investment in IREN, tied to up to 5 gigawatts of AI data-center capacity. Nvidia to invest up to $2.1 billion in IREN as part of AI data center deal
- Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA also struck a major partnership with Corning to expand U.S. optical fiber manufacturing for AI data centers, reinforcing demand for its hardware and networking stack. Nvidia funds construction of Corning plants, in addition to equity investment
- Positive Sentiment: Several reports highlighted continued enterprise AI adoption and upbeat commentary on NVIDIA’s long-term growth, including a view that the stock still has room to run ahead of earnings later this month. NVIDIA (NVDA) Gains Another Enterprise AI Win As Adoption Continues To Expand
- Neutral Sentiment: Some articles framed NVIDIA as expensive or underperforming relative to the semiconductor group, suggesting investors are watching for whether recent gains can hold through earnings and broader sector rotation. Here's just how much Nvidia has been left behind in the extreme semiconductor rally
- Negative Sentiment: Reports about suspected smuggling of NVIDIA chips to China through Thailand add regulatory and geopolitical risk around the company’s supply chain and international sales exposure. US suspects Nvidia chips smuggled to Alibaba via Thailand, Bloomberg News reports
- Negative Sentiment: One recurring concern is that capital and investor attention are spreading across other AI names like Intel, AMD, Micron, and memory suppliers, which could temper NVIDIA’s relative performance even if AI demand stays strong. Wall Street sees 'changing of the guard in AI' as Intel, AMD shares soar while Nvidia lags
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Itau BBA Securities reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair set a $300.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "buy" rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.
Read Our Latest Analysis on NVIDIA
NVIDIA Stock Performance
NVIDIA stock opened at $215.10 on Monday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $187.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $115.21 and a fifty-two week high of $217.80.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 97.37% and a net margin of 55.60%.The business had revenue of $68.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business's revenue was up 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.
About NVIDIA
(Free Report
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
Featured Stories
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