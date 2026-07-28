Emmett Investment Management LP Purchases Shares of 115,150 Halliburton Company $HAL

Emmett Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 115,150 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $4,376,000. Halliburton comprises approximately 3.3% of Emmett Investment Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 981 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton stock opened at $32.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.71. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $43.59. The company's 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.49.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Halliburton had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HAL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $43.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zephirin Group lifted their target price on Halliburton from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Halliburton from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $43.10.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $255,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $636,230. The trade was a 28.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $363,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 72,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,992. The trade was a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 258,255 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,535. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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