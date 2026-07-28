Emmett Investment Management LP Raises Stake in Box, Inc. $BOX

Emmett Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,400 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 143,450 shares during the quarter. BOX comprises 5.7% of Emmett Investment Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Emmett Investment Management LP owned approximately 0.23% of BOX worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BOX. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in BOX by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 831 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BOX by 1,778.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BOX Price Performance

BOX stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.53. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of BOX from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $35.33.

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Insider Activity

In other news, COO Olivia Nottebohm sold 6,528 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $170,837.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 552,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,451,361.87. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 1,800 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total value of $52,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 109,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,162,903.30. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 108,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,201 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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